After a disappointing performance in the 1st ODI, India Women return with a strong performance in the 2nd ODI, levelling the series with a huge win of 108 runs. After put in to bat first, India Women batted well through the collective efforts of Harmanpreet Kaur (52) and Jemimah Rodrigues (86), putting up a good total of 228 on the board. Bangladesh Women found the total difficult to chase as they crashed down in front of the tight bowling by Jemimah Rodrigues and Devika Vaidya who shared 7 wickets between themselves. Only Fargana Hoque (47) could put up a fight as Jemimah Rodrigues with her all round efforts took India over the winning line this time.

India Women Beat Bangladesh Women by 108 Runs

2ND WODI. India Women Won by 108 Run(s) https://t.co/6vaHiS9Qad #BANvIND — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)