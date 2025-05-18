Punjab Kings resumed their IPL 2025 campaign with another win as they continue their pursuit for the IPL 2025 play-offs and a potential top four finish. They defeated Rajasthan Royals by ten runs away from secure to secure two important points. Harpreet Brar played a big role in securing those two points as after RR got off to a start of 89/1, he applied the breaks by dismissing Vaibhav Suryavanshi and then dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag too to pull PBKS ahead in the game. For his spell of 3/22, he was awarded the man of the match. Punjab Kings Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 10 Runs in IPL 2025; Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar Help PBKS Extend Winning Run.

Harpreet Brar Wins Man of the Match Award

