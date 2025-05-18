Punjab Kings continue their winning run in the IPL 2025 as they defeat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer had a finger injury and as a result he played as an impact sub. PBKS opted to bat first but didn't get off to a good start. They were 34/3 but then Nehal Wadhera and Shreyas Iyer stitched a steady partnership powering them back to the game. A late flourish from Shashank Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai took PBKS to a solid total of 219/5. Chasing it, Rajasthan Royals were off to a flying start as they scored 89/1 in the powerplay. But Harpreet Brar scalped three wickets to suck the momentum out of the chase. Dhruv Jurel played a solid knock at the end but it was not enough for them to go over the finishing line. PBKS did just enough in the end to close out the game. Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai scalped two wickets each. IPL 2025: National Anthem Played In Respect of Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor Ahead of RR vs PBKS Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Watch Video).

