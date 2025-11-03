Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India’s historic victory in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, calling it an inspiration for future champions. Team India defeated South Africa in a thrilling final, showcasing exceptional skill, confidence, and teamwork. Congratulating the players on X, PM Modi said the team’s performance throughout the tournament reflected great tenacity and spirit, and this landmark win will inspire generations to take up sports. India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Star as Women in Blue Beat South Africa to Clinch First-Ever Title.

PM Narendra Modi Reacts As India Wins ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2025

