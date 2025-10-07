Indu Barma scripted history as she became the first Nepal women's player to achieve the historic feat of completing 1000 runs in T20I cricket. The captain of the Nepal Women's cricket team accomplished this feat during the fourth T20I against the Malaysia Women's cricket team at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, on Tuesday, October 7. During the MAL-W vs NEP-W match, Indu Barma played a match-winning, unbeaten 48 runs that guided Nepal Women to a six-wicket win. Overall, Indu Barma has amassed 1033 runs in 77 WT20Is with one half-century to her name till now. Nepal Women Beat Malaysia Women by Six Wickets; Indu Barma and Bowlers Shine As NEP-W Secure Crucial Win to Level Five-Match Series 2–2.

Indu Barma Completes 1000 Runs in T20I Cricket

🇳🇵1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙧 #LouderNow 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙪 👑 Indu Barma becomes the first Nepali woman to hit 1000 T20I runs! #NepalCricketpic.twitter.com/ALYvLlMeHg — CAN (@CricketNep) October 7, 2025

