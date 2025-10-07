The Nepal women's national cricket team registered a crucial six-wicket win over the Malaysia women's national cricket team in the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, on Tuesday, October 7. With this win, the five-match T20I series is now level at 2-2. Batting first, Malaysia women's made 111/5 in 20 overs. Mas Elysa played a fighting unbeaten knock of 56 runs. For Nepal Women, Kabita Kunwar took a three-wicket haul. In response, captain Indu Barma played a fantastic unbeaten 48* to help her side chase down the 112 target in 17.3 overs. Kabita Kunwar was adjudged Player of the Match for her superb spell. History! Indu Barma Becomes First Nepal Women's Player to Complete 1000 Runs in T20I Cricket, Achieves Feat During MAL-W vs NEP-W 4th T20I 2025.

Nepal Women Beat Malaysia Women by Six Wickets

Series squared, and done her way 💅 6-wicket win and the series all even! #LouderNow pic.twitter.com/reYcP5XpFS — CAN (@CricketNep) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Cricket Nepal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

