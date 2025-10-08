Nepal women's national cricket team beat Malaysia women's national cricket team by five wickets in the fifth T20I of the five-match T20I series. The win ensures that Nepal have won the NEP-W vs MAS-W 5th T20I series 3-2. In the 5th T20I, Malaysia Women had won the toss and decided to bat first. They could manage only 103/7. Rajmati Airee and Kabita Kunwar picked three-wicket hauls for Nepal. The Nepal Women's side chased the target easily in 18 overs, scoring 104/5 at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval in Klang, Malaysia. Rohit Sharma Looks Dapper in Suit, Team India Star Shares Stylish Pics on Instagram As He Attends CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 (See Post).

Nepal Win NEP-W vs MAS-W T20I Series 2025

