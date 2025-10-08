It is time for the decider as the Nepal Women's National Cricket Team locks horns with the Malaysia Women's National Cricket Team in the fifth and final match of the NEP-W vs MAS-W T20I series. The Nepal Women vs Malaysia Women 5th T20I is set to be played at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and it will start at 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Nepal Women vs Malaysia Women T20I series is locked at 2-2 after Indu Barma's side clinched a win in the fourth match, a day ago. Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the NEP-W vs MAS-W 5th T20I in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option available in the form of fans in India, as they can watch NEP-W vs MAS-W 5th T20I on FanCode, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 19. Nepal Women Beat Malaysia Women by Six Wickets; Indu Barma and Bowlers Shine As NEP-W Secure Crucial Win to Level Five-Match Series 2–2.

Series squared, and done her way 💅 6-wicket win and the series all even! #LouderNow pic.twitter.com/reYcP5XpFS — CAN (@CricketNep) October 7, 2025

