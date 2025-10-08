Afghanistan national cricket team star batter Rahmat Shah created history as he became the first player from his nation to reach the landmark of 4000 runs in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter accomplished this glorious feat during the first ODI against the Bangladesh national cricket team in Abu Dhabi on October 8. The 32-year-old made his ODI debut against the Scotland national cricket team in March 2013. Since then, Rahmat Shah has played over 100 ODI matches for Afghanistan. Rashid Khan Becomes First-Ever Afghanistan Bowler To Reach 200 Wickets in ODIs, Achieves Feat During BAN vs AFG 1st ODI 2025.

Rahmat Shah Becomes First Afghanistan Player To Reach 4000 Runs in ODIs

𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐡 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟒𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛! 🙌 Talented top-order batter @RahmatShah_08 unlocks the milestone of 4000 fours in ODIs. He gets there in 119 innings and becomes the first Afghan to reach the milestone. 👍#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvBAN2025 |… pic.twitter.com/IGedXwNuQl — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 8, 2025

