The Samoa national cricket team lost yet another match in the Asia Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy 2025, this time against the Hong Kong national cricket team. Samoa batted in the first innings, scoring 159/4, as opener Darius Visser scored a fantastic century (110 runs off 60 balls). Hong Kong chased down the thriller, winning the game by three wickets. The match went till the last over as Hong Kong scored 162/7 in 19.4 overs. Kalhan Challu scored the most crucial knock for Hong Kong, scoring 45 off 26. Nizakat Khan anchored the chase with a half-century, scoring 51 off 44 balls. Australia Beat West Indies By 8 Wickets in 2nd T20I 2025; Josh Inglis and Cameron Green Play Destructive Knocks As Aussies Take 2-0 Lead.

Samoa vs Hong Kong, Match Scorecard

Our men’s team emerged victorious over Samoa in a nail-bitting showdown that came down to the second-to-last ball! 👏 Great work! Continue joining us tomorrow at 2pm as our team battle against Singapore! #hkcricket #cricket #menscricket #AsiaPacificCricketChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/7zNgvpv7gP — Cricket Hong Kong, China (@CricketHK) July 23, 2025

