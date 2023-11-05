Sachin Tendulkar had a heartfelt reaction in store as Virat Kohli matched his tally of 49 ODI centuries during the India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 5. The Master Blaster congratulated Kohli for equalling his record and penned a note on 'X', formerly Twitter and wrote, "Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!" Kohli had come close to scoring a century thrice earlier in CWC 2023. AB de Villiers Congratulates Virat Kohli for His Record-Equalling 49th ODI Century During IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Pics and Video Goes Viral.

See Sachin Tendulkar's Post

Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/PVe4iXfGFk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2023

