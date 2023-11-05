AB de Villiers congratulated Virat Kohli after he scored a record-equalling 49th ODI century during the India vs South Africa in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 5. The former Proteas star was near the boundary and he shook hands with Kohli and patted him as the Indian batter walked back to the dressing room. Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar with this century, which was also his 79th in international cricket. Earlier, Kohli and de Villiers had met before the match at the Eden Gardens. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh and Other Members of Cricket Fraternity Wish India's Star Batter As He Turns 35.

AB de Villiers Congratulates Virat Kohli

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

