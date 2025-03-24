BCCI (Board of Control for India) vice-president Rajeev Shukla faced criticism from fans on social media after he reacted to a video of a fan climbing over the Eden Gardens fence and breaching security to meet Virat Kohli during the KKR vs RCB match in IPL 2025 on March 22. The fan rushed out onto the field and touched Virat Kohli's feet before being escorted away by the officials and Rajeev Shukla reacted to it, writing, "Amazing fan following of @imVkohli." Fans were left surprised at this reaction and criticised the BCCI vice-president for 'glorifying security breach'. Meanwhile, it was reported that the fan was arrested by Kolkata police. Viral Video Shows Fan Climbing Over Massive Eden Gardens Fence To Meet Virat Kohli During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Rajeev Shukla's Reaction

'How Can You Glorify Security Breach Sir?'

'Shouldn't Encourage Such Security Breaches'

'BCCI Official Celebrating a Security Breach'

Fan Surprised at BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla's Reaction

'Setting a Dangerous Precedent'

'This is A Security Lapse on Part of BCCI Management'

