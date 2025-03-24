BCCI (Board of Control for India) vice-president Rajeev Shukla faced criticism from fans on social media after he reacted to a video of a fan climbing over the Eden Gardens fence and breaching security to meet Virat Kohli during the KKR vs RCB match in IPL 2025 on March 22. The fan rushed out onto the field and touched Virat Kohli's feet before being escorted away by the officials and Rajeev Shukla reacted to it, writing, "Amazing fan following of @imVkohli." Fans were left surprised at this reaction and criticised the BCCI vice-president for 'glorifying security breach'. Meanwhile, it was reported that the fan was arrested by Kolkata police. Viral Video Shows Fan Climbing Over Massive Eden Gardens Fence To Meet Virat Kohli During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Rajeev Shukla's Reaction

'How Can You Glorify Security Breach Sir?'

How can you glorify security breach sir? — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 23, 2025

'Shouldn't Encourage Such Security Breaches'

As the Vice President of the BCCI, you shouldn’t encourage such security breaches by fans under the guise of 'fan following.' God forbid, if something goes wrong with a player tomorrow, who will be held responsible? Please improve the security arrangements. — Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) March 23, 2025

'BCCI Official Celebrating a Security Breach'

BCCi official celebrating a security breach. https://t.co/GxKVPHqEDq — Prabin (@PrabinChhettri) March 23, 2025

Fan Surprised at BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla's Reaction

are you kidding me??? you out of all people are flexing this https://t.co/AkAmLr2zR2 — a🦫 (@karmasrevival) March 23, 2025

'Setting a Dangerous Precedent'

A BCCI admin setting a dangerous precedent in endorsing such recklessness which is potentially risky for the safety of players. 🤦🏻 https://t.co/8pWIdMO2Kl — Achyut Prakash (@WazzAch97) March 23, 2025

'This is A Security Lapse on Part of BCCI Management'

With due respect, this is a security lapse on part of BCCI management. https://t.co/rphUG6suc9 — Danish Khan (@danishkhan_30) March 24, 2025

