Virat Kohli, needless to say, enjoys a massive following all across the country wherever he plays and it was on display after a fan breached security at the Eden Gardens to meet the star cricketer during the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match on March 22. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the fan was seen scaling a massive fence at the Eden Gardens and crossing over to the other side from where he ran onto the pitch and touched Virat Kohli's feet. The security officials escorted him away in quick time and it was reported that the fan was arrested by the Kolkata police. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli entertained the Eden Gardens crowd with a scintillating 36-ball 59* as RCB beat KKR by seven wickets. Fan Breaches Security, Touches Virat Kohli's Feet After Invading Pitch at Eden Gardens During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (See Pics and Videos).

Viral Video Shows Fan Scaling Massive Eden Gardens Fence

Bro deserves to meet Virat Kohli after these efforts 😭😭 https://t.co/8CPNtTC4rP pic.twitter.com/rG5R3t9EaH — Nikhil (@TheCric8Boy) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)