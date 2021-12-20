Australia are in a dominant position entering Day 5 and will aim to take a 2-0 lead in the five-game series. The final day of AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test will be played on December 20, 2021 (Monday) and has a start time of 09:30 AM IST. Sony Sports will provide the telecast while SonyLIV will stream the game.

And that's stumps! England dealt a body blow off the last ball of the day with the wicket of Joe Root. Watch the #Ashes live on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺#AUSvENG | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/faf00vHBMj — ICC (@ICC) December 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)