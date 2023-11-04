Australia defeated England by 33 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 4. With this result, England have officially been eliminated from the tournament, after their sixth loss in seven matches. Chasing 287 to win, England were bowled out for 253 runs with Ben Stokes and Dawid Malan scoring half-centuries. For Australia, Adam Zampa starred with a three-wicket haul. Earlier, Zampa scored 29 runs off 19 balls to help propel Australia to 286 in 49.3 overs. Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for Australia with 71 runs. For Australia, it is a fifth straight win after suffering two defeats to begin the tournament. They are firmly in the race to enter the semis.

Australia beat England

