Chris Woakes took four wickets as England restricted Australia to 286 runs despite Marnus Labuschagne's 71 in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Australia lost wickets at regular intervals but a 75-run partnership between Steve Smith (44) and Labuschagne helped the side gain some momentum in the innings. Another 61-run stand followed between Labuschagne and Cameron Green (47) as Australia managed 286 before being bowled out in 49.3 overs. Barring Woakes (4/54), Mark Wood (2/70), Adil Rashid (2/38), David Willey (1/48) and Liam Livingstone (1/42) were amongst the wickets. Can England Qualify for Semi-Finals? What Are ENG’s Semis Chances in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023? What’s Their NRR and Current Position on Points Table?

ENG vs AUS Innings Update

