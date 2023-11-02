In another blow for Australia, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has flown home due to personal reasons and is out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 indefinitely. This development was confirmed by Cricket Australia and in an official statement, they announced, "Aussie allrounder Mitch Marsh has returned home from the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for personal reasons. A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed." Marsh's absence would definitely hurt Australia as the five-time champions revived their campaign following two defeats. Australia face England in their next match on November 4. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Mitchell Marsh Flies Home, Out of CWC 2023 Indefinitely

Mitch has returned home for personal reasons and is out of the World Cup indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/jIy2LGJkcI — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 2, 2023

