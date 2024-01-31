Australia take on England in an important encounter of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Super Six on January 31. The AUS U19 vs ENG U19 match will be played at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley and it will start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in India and the AUS U19 vs ENG U19 match live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans can also watch Australia vs England U19 live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Pakistan and West Indies Begin Super Six Campaigns With Fighting Wins.

Australia vs England ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Action from the #U19WorldCup wherever you look 👀 Three big Super Six matches plus USA's meeting with Afghanistan 🏏 Details on where to watch 📺 https://t.co/bByQ5YAmkH pic.twitter.com/cWurNH5FRk — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 31, 2024

