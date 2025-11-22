Bangladesh and Ireland will resume proceedings on Day 4 of the BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 on Saturday, November 22. The BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Unfortunately, viewers in India do not have any option to watch BAN vs IRE live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India have an online viewing option as they can watch BAN vs IRE live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of either a match pass or a tour pass. Earthquake Stops Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test 2025 in Dhaka, Panic Ensues as Players Gather Near Field (Watch Viral Video).

BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 Day 4

