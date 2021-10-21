Bangladesh will face Papua New Guinea in Group B match of the T20 World Cup 2021. The clash has a start time of 03:30 pm IST at the Al Amerat Stadium in Oman. Both teams need to win to keep playoff hopes alive. Live Streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar will live telecast will be available on Star Sports.

Needing a win to keep their Super 12 hopes alive! 😨 Can #BAN beat #PNG to gain two crucial points in their bid for qualification? ICC #T20WorldCup #BANvPNG #LiveTheGame pic.twitter.com/89mOLNNDCs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)