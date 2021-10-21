Bangladesh secured a passage to Super 12s of T20 World Cup 2021 after defeating Papua New Guinea in Group B match of T20 World Cup 2021. Shakib Al Hasan shone with bat and ball in a complete performance for the Bangla Tigers.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)