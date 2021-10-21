Shakib Al Hasan joined Shahid Afridi to become the joint-leading wicket-taker at T20 World Cups after a sensational spell (4/9) against PNG as Bangladesh advanced to the Super 12s.

দুর্ধর্ষ পারফরমেন্স! 🤯 4️⃣-0️⃣-9️⃣-4️⃣ with the ball, 4️⃣6️⃣ runs with the bat! 🔥 @Sah75official is now the HIGHEST WICKET TAKER in #T20WorldCup history, and Bangladesh are into the Super 12 📸- ICC #BANvPNG #Cricket pic.twitter.com/QWMJIYwy7C — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 21, 2021

