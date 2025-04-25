Chennai Super Kings are set to host Southern rivals Sunrisers Hyderabad in a clash of the bottom two-placed sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on April 25. The CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025, and fans can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match live telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports Kannada TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch Super Kings vs Sunrisers IPL live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but they will need a subscription. CSK vs SRH Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Match 43.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Live

Survival Mode: 🔛#CSKvSRH promises to be a clash that would determine the journey ahead! 👀 What will be the outcome of tonight's game? 🤔#IPLonJioStar 👉 25th APR, FRI, 6:30 PM | LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/bUKryWh6v7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 25, 2025

