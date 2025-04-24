Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 43rd game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 25. The high-voltage clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Chennai and Hyderabad are struggling in the ongoing season. Hyderabad are placed ninth, whereas Chennai is languishing at the bottom of the points table. A loss here might shatter their dreams of reaching the playoffs of the IPL 2025 season. Meanwhile, fans eager to know the lineups of either team in the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match can get all the information here. CSK vs SRH IPL 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings

Shaik Rasheed will continue to open the innings with Rachin Ravindra for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After having an impressive IPL debut, Ayush Mhatre will bat at the number three position. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube, who had a brilliant outing with the bat in the previous outing, will be key batters in the middle-order alongside Vijay Shankar. Captain MS Dhoni will be seen batting in the lower order. Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana will lead the bowling attack for the five-time champions.

CSK Likely XI vs SRH

Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players: Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Travis and Ishan will be seen at the top order for the Hyderabad-based franchise. Nitish Kumar Reddy, wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma will be key players in the middle order for SRH. Captain Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, and Eshan Malinga will strengthen the bowling attack for the match against Chennai Super Kings. CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Premier League Season 18 Match 43.

SRH Likely XI vs CSK

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Impact Players: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammed Shami

