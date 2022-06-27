The ENG vs NZ 3rd Test, Day 5 will take place at Headingley Carnegie Stadium and will start at 3:30 pm IST(Indian Standard Time) on June 27, 2022 (Monday). Sony TEN 1/HD will provide the live telecast of ENG vs NZ 3rd Test, Day 5 and fans can also watch online live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app.

ᴛʜᴇ ғɪɴᴀʟ ᴛᴇsᴛ 🤩 The Kiwis clash against the hosts in one last chance of avoiding a whitewash 🙌 Watch #ENGvNZ Today from 3:30 PM only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺#SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/PdJZext7Bv — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)