Gujarat Titans will be taking on Mumbai Indians in their next fixture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday, April 25. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app or website. David Warner Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Match.

