The India U-19 cricket team will meet the England U-19 in the fourth Youth ODI of the five-match series. The India U-19 vs England U-19 match is set to be hosted at the New Road, Worcester on Saturday, July 5. The fourth match of the five-match Youth ODI series between both sides is scheduled to be played at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of India U-19's tour of England 2025. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 4th Youth ODI 2025 live telecast viewing options will not be available on the TV channels due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans in India can watch viewing options of the India U-19 vs England U-19 4th ODI 2025 live streaming on Northamptonshire County Cricket Club's official YouTube channel, named Steelback TV. England U-19 Beat India U-19 By One Wicket in 2nd Youth ODI 2025; Ambrish R's Bowling Effort In Vain As Thomas Rew, Alex French Help Hosts Claim Victory in Nail-Biting Contest.

IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 4th Youth ODI 2025

🚨 Toss Update 🚨 England U19 win the toss and elect to bowl against India U19 in the 4th One-Day match in Worcester. Updates ▶️ https://t.co/1UbUq20eKD#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/oWklDfKfR6 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2025

