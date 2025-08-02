India will look to gain control of proceedings as they resume the action against England on Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval in London on August 2. Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and India will look to have a good second innings with the bat. The official broadcast partner of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series is Sony Sports Network and fans can watch the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4 and 5 TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the IND vs ENG live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. IND vs ENG free live streaming is available for a certain period of time before a subscription will be required to continue watching. Mohammed Siraj Pays Tribute to Graham Thorpe, Wears ‘GT’ Headband on Former England Cricketer's Birth Anniversary During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (See Pic).

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 3 Live Streaming on JioHotstar

𝗪𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀. 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲. 𝗥𝗵𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗺. 🔥#PragyanOjha & #AnantTyagi discuss how #MohammedSiraj has stepped up big this series, leading the wickets tally and delivering under pressure! 🙌#ENGvIND 👉 5th TEST, DAY 3 | SAT, 2nd AUG, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/I9eVhWcR9e — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 2, 2025

