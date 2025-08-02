Mohammed Siraj paid a tribute to Graham Thorpe, honouring the late England cricketer on his birth anniversary by wearing a 'GT' headband with the latter's initials during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval on August 1. Graham Thorpe passed away last year after being struck by a train and on the occasion of his birth anniversary, the England players and fans had donned headbands featuring a silhouette of the late cricketer and his initials 'GT'. Mohammed Siraj also wore one of those headbands, much like what Graham Thorpe used to wear during his cricketing days. Coming to the match, Mohammed Siraj was in good form as he picked up four wickets, rattling England's batting order totally and restricting them to just 247 in their first innings. DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Wrecks England’s Batting Order With Four-Wicket Haul in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Mohammed Siraj Pays Tribute to Graham Thorpe

A tribute to Late Graham Thorpe! 🙌@mdsirajofficial donned a special GT headband in his honour and it suited him well, too! 👌#ENGvIND 👉 5th TEST, DAY 2 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/LTK6Ow17BV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 1, 2025

