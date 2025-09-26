The India national cricket team will take on the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the last Super 4 match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 26. The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Sri Lanka will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can find telecast viewing options of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. Fans can watch PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 35 and Rs 99, respectively. IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Sri Lanka 20-Over Super Four Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Details

India eye perfection. Sri Lanka aim to end on a high 🇮🇳 🇱🇰 Catch the last match of the Super Fours, tonight 7 PM onwards, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/lX1nc2TRVq — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 26, 2025

