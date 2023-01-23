Indian women's cricket team started their preparation for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with a victory over South Africa in the ongoing Women's T20I Tri-Series. They will now face West Indies in the 3rd match of the tournament on Monday, January 23rd. The match will start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Buffalo Park, East London. West Indies suffered a big defeat against South Africa in their previous outing and will be keen to make a comeback against India. The important India Women vs West Indies Women cricket match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh Named in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2022.

India Women vs West Indies Women On Star Sports Network

The #WomenInBlue are set to go up against #WestIndies. This calls for massive cheering!🥳 Get ready for some fierce action in the 3rd T20I of the #WomensT20ITriSeries 🔥 Tune-in 🏏to #INDvWI today, 10:30 PM, on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar! #BlueKnowsNoGender #HerStory pic.twitter.com/74XbpFkH9T — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 23, 2023

