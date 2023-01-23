ICC has recently announced the ICC Women's T20I team of the year 2022. Four Indian cricketers, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh have been named in the team. Apart from the 4 Indians, 3 Australian cricketers, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner and Tahlia McGrath are also featuring in the list. Meanwhile, New Zealand (Sophie Devine), Pakistan (Nida Dar), Sri Lanka (Inoka Ranaweera) and England (Sophie Ecclestone) have one representative each. Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar Pray for Rishabh Pant's Speedy Recovery at Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 (See Pics).

Four Indians Included ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2022

🇮🇳 x 4 🇦🇺 x 3 🇳🇿 🇵🇰 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇱🇰 x 1 Unveiling the ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2022 🤩 #ICCAwards — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2023

