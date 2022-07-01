India and England meet in the re-scheduled 5th Test match of the series at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on July 01, 2022 (Friday). DD Sports will telecast the game for its viewers in India while Prasar Bharati YouTube channel will live stream the match.

🏏 Match Day 🏏#ENGvIND, 5th Test at Edgbaston ⏰ Broadcast starts at 2:30 PM & Match starts at 3 PM onwards.. Don't miss all the #Live action on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) pic.twitter.com/VdkP5BDsUX — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)