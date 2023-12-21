India will face South Africa in the third and final match of the three-game ODI series on Tuesday, December 21. The IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2023 match will be played at Boland Park in Paarl and it will start at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India's tour of South Africa 2023-24 and will provide the live telecast of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI. Fans can access the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app to watch free live streaming of the IND vs SA 3rd ODI online. IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2023 Toss Report: Rajat Patidar Handed Debut, South Africa Opt to Bowl.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2023 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Hello from the Boland Park, Paarl 👋 We're all set for the #SAvIND ODI series decider! ⏰ 4:30 PM IST 💻 https://t.co/Z3MPyeL1t7#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Hu9QRlfOTQ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 21, 2023

