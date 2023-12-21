South Africa won the toss for the third consecutive time in the ODI series, this time at Boland Park in the series decider and opts to bowl first going according to the series trend. South Africa go with their winning combinations from the last match while India make two changes. With Ruturaj Gaikwad injured, Rajat Patidar gets his debut ODI cap and Kuldeep Yadav is rested with Washington Sundar replacing him in the playing XI. Mohammed Siraj Shares Broken Heart Emojis As Instagram Story, Leaves Fans Puzzled.

Rajat Patidar Handed Debut

A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the third and final ODI 👌👌 Rajat Patidar is set to make his ODI debut 👏👏 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/nSIIL6gzER#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/3qHkp6M32u — BCCI (@BCCI) December 21, 2023

