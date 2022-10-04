India are set to face off against South Africa in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series on October 04, 2022 (Tuesday). The clash will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore and is scheduled to be started at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports will telecast the match live in India. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on TV to catch the live action of the IND vs SA 3rd T20I match.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Telecast Details on DD Sports

MATCH DAY!! 🇮🇳vs🇿🇦#TeamIndia has a golden chance of 3-0 series sweep. Can they continue their winning streak? #INDvSA 🏏 3rd T20I 🗓️ Today ⏰ 7 PM onwards.. LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms) pic.twitter.com/aWTZKcxK3F — DD Sports - National Games 2022 🇮🇳 (@ddsportschannel) October 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)