After an eventful second day, the Indian women's team are all set to take the field and try to regain control of affairs in the pink-ball Test match against their Australia counterparts on the third day, Saturday, October 2. Day 2 saw Smriti Mandhana smash a historic hundred and India were well in control of the match. But the talk of the day centred around Punam Raut, who walked off the field after reportedly edging the ball, despite the umpire giving it 'not-out.' India lost some quick wickets, including that of skipper Mithali Raj and now, they are five down and in need of a big knock from someone, which would enable them post a strong first-innings total on the third day of this Test match. The third day's play, which starts at 10:00 am would be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and can be live-streamed using the Sony Liv app.

Bad weather makes its presence felt on Day 2 of the #AUSvIND Pink-Ball Test!



Deepti Sharma & Taniya Bhatia will commence the proceedings tomorrow, with #TeamIndia at 276/5.



Scorecard: 👉 https://t.co/seh1NVa8gu pic.twitter.com/nsW2wf97z1— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 1, 2021

