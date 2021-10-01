The Pink Ball Test match between Indian women vs Australia women's team continues on the second day too. Rain played spoilsport on day 1 and the play was called off. The fans would be hoping for rain Gods to stay away and Smriti Mandhana to reach her century. On day 1, she became the first Indian to score a half-century in the day-night Test. At stumps, we had Smriti Mandhana (80) and Punam Raut (16) batting for the side. The scoreboard read 133/1. In case you are wondering about the live streaming deets for day 2, check them out below.

Live Streaming Details:

⚠️ First-ever pink ball Test ⚠️ Put into bat ⚠️ Strong Aussie bowling No problem for @mandhana_smriti as she notched up an unbeaten 80 before 🌧️ ruined opening day's play 😓 Watch her continue tomorrow from 9:30 AM IST LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/Tp9379zyRz 📺📲#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HKMfH4fCLy — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) September 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)