Smriti Mandhana scored a century on day 2 of the Pink Ball Test between India and Australia. She reached a century with a boundary and with this, became the first Indian woman cricket to score a century in a Pink ball Test.

Smriti Mandhana - first Indian women cricketer to score a Pink Ball Test ton. What a knock, what a class. pic.twitter.com/9K5Y4bXExB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)