Rest of India are currently in a dominating position against Madhya Pradesh in Irani Cup 2022-23 at Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior. After winning the toss, Rest of India scored 484 in their 1st innings. In reply, Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 294. Rest of India finished day 3 with a score of 85-1. They currently have a 275-run lead over their opponents. The action of day 4 will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Irani Cup 2022-23 and the match is available on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Sachin Tendulkar Has 'Dil Chahta Hai' Moment in Goa With Indian Legends, Asks Fans 'Who Do You Think Is Akash, Sameer and Sid?' (See Post).

Irani Cup 2022-23 Live on Star Sports

Hello from Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior 👋 🚨 Toss News 🚨 Rest of India have won the toss & elected to bat against Madhya Pradesh. Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/L1ydPUXHQL #IraniCup | #MPvROI | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Pdb28Xo84F — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 1, 2023

