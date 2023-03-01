The champions of the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy, Madhya Pradesh are facing Mayank Agarwal led Rest of India in the Irani Cup 2022-23. The match has already started at Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior. Rest of India have won the toss and are currently batting. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Irani Cup 2022-23 and you can watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

Irani Cup 2022-23 Live

Hello from Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior 👋 🚨 Toss News 🚨 Rest of India have won the toss & elected to bat against Madhya Pradesh. Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/L1ydPUXHQL #IraniCup | #MPvROI | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Pdb28Xo84F — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 1, 2023

