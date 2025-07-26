The Ireland Women's National Cricket Team is set to go up against the Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team in the first ODI of a two-match ODI series on Saturday, July 26. The IRE-W vs ZIM-W 1st ODI 2025 is slated to be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont in Belfast and it starts at 3:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI 2025 live telecast won't be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women as those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch IRE-W vs ZIM-W 1st ODI live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass that costs Rs 19. Fans can also buy a tour pass with which they can see IRE-W vs ZIM-W live streaming of all matches for Rs 29. Veda Krishnamurthy Retires: Veteran India Women’s Player Announces Retirement From Professional Cricket.

IRE-W vs ZIM-W 1st ODI 2025

👋 WELCOME It's Game One of the series here in Stormont. First ball set for 10:45AM. Join us at the ground or on our livestream! C’mon, Ireland 🙌#BackingGreen #FuelledByCerta ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/5yXTgcxt5C — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) July 26, 2025

