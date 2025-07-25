India women's national cricket team veteran player Veda Krishnamurthy announced her retirement from professional cricket on Friday, July 25. Veda Krishnamurthy announced her retirement decision through an emotional note on social media. The 32-year-old played 48 ODIs and amassed 829 runs, including eight half-centuries. In T20Is, Veda smashed 875 runs in 76 matches with the help of two fifties. With the ball, she scalped three wickets in 48 ODIs. IND-W vs ENG-W 2026 Schedule Announced: India Women's National Cricket Team to Tour England for Three T20Is and One Test Match, Check Full Fixtures List.

Veda Krishnamurthy Retires From Professional Cricket

From a small-town girl with big dreams to wearing the India jersey with pride.

Grateful for everything cricket gave me the lessons, the people, the memories.

It’s time to say goodbye to playing, but not to the game.

Always for India. Always for the team. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/okRdjYuW2R

— Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) July 25, 2025