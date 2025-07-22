With a 1-0 lead, the Ireland women's national cricket team will take on the Zimbabwe women's national cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series on July 22. The Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin, and start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast viewing option is not available on the TV channels due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Although fans can watch the Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming viewing option on the FanCode app and website. Ireland Women Beat Zimbabwe Women by Six Wickets in IRE-W vs ZIM-W 1st T20I 2025; Captain Gaby Lewis Stars With 67 As Hosts Gain 1-0 Lead.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming

𝑺𝑸𝑼𝑨𝑫 𝑨𝑵𝑵𝑶𝑼𝑵𝑪𝑬𝑫 Ireland Women's squads have been named for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. ➡️ Read more: https://t.co/9av3rbf2xn#BackingGreen #FuelledByCerta ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/c1SY3PnMOn — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) July 8, 2025

