In a low-scoring contest, Ireland Women prevailed over Zimbabwe Women in the first IRE-W vs ZIM-W T20I 2025 of their ongoing three-match series between the two nations in Dublin. Batting first, Zimbabwe Women managed 117 for 9, with skipper Chipo Mugeri top-scoring with 42 as Arlene Kelly and Cara Murray claimed five wickets between them to rattle the hosts. In reply, hosts Ireland Women managed to cross the finish line with ease as captain Gaby Lewis played a stellar knock, scoring a 49-ball 69. Leah Paul and Laura Delany contributed as well with 11 runs each, as Ireland won the contest by six wickets, and took a 1-0 lead in the three T20I series. For Zimbabwe, Kudzai Chigora was the star with the ball, picking up two wickets. ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI 2025: India Women’s Cricket Team Enjoys Scenic Train Ride From London-Newcastle Ahead of Series Decider Against England (Watch Video).

Ireland Women Take 1-0 Lead

