Kolkata Knight Riders will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 14. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 and they will provide live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Telecast Details

Both sides have the momentum, but only one will get the bragging rights at the Eden Gardens. Who's winning this cracker? Tune-in to #KKRvSRH at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/mpgoU1E7oY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 14, 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Details

