Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are ready to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Eliminator, IPL 2022 on Wednesday, May 25. The LSG vs RCB match will be played at the Eden Gardens and is set to start at 7:30 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also log into Disney+ Hotstar app for the live online streaming of LSG vs RCB.
𝐃𝐨 𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐞 - it's one last chance to fight to stay in the race for the 🏆!#LucknowSuperGiants or #RCB - who will rise to the occasion in the #Epic #TATAIPL #Eliminator?#LSGvRCB #YehAbNormalHai #IPL2022 #AbApniBaariHai #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/U9bwrP2AU5
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 25, 2022
