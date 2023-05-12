Mumbai Indians will be taking on defending champions Gujarat Titans in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Friday, April 12. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, StraGold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website. Sachin Tendulkar Cautions Fans Against Fake Online Ads and Videos Claiming to be Associated With the Former Cricketer, Master Blaster Asks Followers to Report Such Misleading Advertisements.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Live on JioCinema

