In the past few days several cricketers and former cricketers have complained about how some platforms have impersonated their attributes to market their products. Former cricketer and legend of the game, Sachin Tendulkar now joins the list as he shares a post on twitter. He mentioned in his post that these are being done with a malicious and deliberate intention and he confirmed that he has also lodged a complaint in the cyber cell department. He also urged the fans and followers to kindly report if they come across anything like that. Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and A Digital Collectible Platform Approaches Delhi High Court to Restrain Fantasy Sports Platforms From Using NFTs With Their Names & Pictures.

Sachin Tendulkar Cautions Fans Against Fake Online Ads

Access to trustworthy products is essential. Use the platform's reporting and blocking tools to keep our communities safe. Let's be proactive in creating a safer online environment. pic.twitter.com/JZR1FZTJtj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2023

